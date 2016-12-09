U.S. stamp honoring civil rights activist among those with new Scott numbers

Mar 6, 2017, 2 PM

The 2017 U.S. stamp honoring civil rights and women's rights activist Dorothy Height is among those recently issued stamps that were assigned the latest batch of Scott numbers.

By Joe O’Donnell

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

This latest crop features new catalog numbers for a slew of recent U.S. stamps, including the $23.75 Gateway Arch stamp, and the Dorothy Height stamp from the U.S. Black Heritage commemorative series.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your March batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5156: $6.65 Lili’uokalani Gardens

5157: $23.75 Gateway Arch

5158: (49c) Flag coil stamp (Banknote printing), serpentine die cut 11 vert.

5159: (49c) Flag coil stamp (Ashton-Potter printing), serpentine die cut 9½ vert.

5160: (49c) Flag booklet stamp (Banknote printing), microprinted “USPS” on right end of fourth red stripe, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides

a. Booklet pane of 10

b. Booklet pane of 20

5161: (49c) Flag booklet stamp (Ashton-Potter printing), microprinted “USPS” on right end of second white stripe, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides

a. Booklet pane of 20

5162: (49c) Flag ATM booklet stamp (Ashton-Potter printing), microprinted “USPS” on left end of second white stripe near blue field, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2, 3 or 4sides

a. Booklet pane of 18

5163: (34c) Queen Conch shell, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

5164: (34c) Pacific Calico Scallop shell, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

5165: (34c) Alphabet Cone shell, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

5166: (34c) Zebra Nerite shell, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾

a. Horiz. or vert. strip of 4, #5163-5166

5167: (34c) Alphabet Cone shell coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9¾ vert.

5168: (34c) Zebra Nerite shell coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9¾ vert.

5169: (34c) Queen Conch shell coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9¾ vert.

5170: (34c) Pacific Calico Scallop shell coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9¾ vert.

a. Horiz. strip of 4, #5167-5170

5171: (49c) Dorothy Height

U695: $6.65 Lili’uokalani Gardens stamped envelope

