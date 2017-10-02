Monday Morning Brief | Looking to the future

Oct 16, 2017, 4 AM

Linn’s Stamp News editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke mentions a new update with Linn’s and issues a call for suggestions related to what you’d like to see us do moving forward.

Full Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for October 16. I’m Jay Bigalke, Linn’s editor-in-chief as of October 9. I wanted to take a moment this morning to reintroduce myself. I’m excited about where the future will take us with the Linn’s publication … both on a digital front and in print.

You’ll see some minor cosmetic items that have been updated with the first issue that debuted online this past Saturday. We moved away from a solid dark background around the images and switched to the shadow that we use in the monthly edition. Stay tuned for future items.

This Monday morning brief has an emphasis on brief. I’m actively seeking suggestions and input on what you’d like to see Linn’s do moving forward. We soon will send out a survey to readers and when you receive that I encourage you to participate.

It’s a team effort in the hobby. Both internally with our team and your support of the hobby and what we do.

I look forward to our future conversations. Happy collecting!