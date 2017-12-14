US Stamps
Sandical Expo Jan. 26-28 in San Diego
By Linn's Staff
The 2018 Sandical Expo stamp show will take place Jan. 26-28 at the Al Bahr Shrine Center, 5440 Kearny Mesa Road in San Diego, Calif.
Sandical show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
The 146-frame exhibition is part of the American Philatelic Society’s World Series of Philately. The exhibitor winning the Sandical Expo grand award will be invited to participate in the Champion of Champions competition Aug. 9-12 at APS Stampshow 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.
This year, in addition to the competitive exhibits, the show will have 10 single-frame exhibits in the court of honor from a single exhibitor.
Sandical will include a 24-dealer bourse. The United States Postal Service may have a substation at the show. The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will have a table, and a group of local stamp collectors who collect Germany will be present.
The U.S. Philatelic Classics Society will have a presentation on Saturday.
The show will host an appraisal program in the lobby of the show venue to give the public an opportunity to bring in stamp and postal history collections and accumulations and to find out more about them.
The exhibit awards banquet on Saturday will begin with a cocktail hour at 7 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m. The cost is $50, and reservations are required.
For more information about Sandical and its banquet, visit the show website at www.sandical.org.
