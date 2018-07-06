Dissecting an 1863 cash war permit: Inside Linn’s

Jul 20, 2018, 8 AM

A cash war permit of the Mutual Life Insurance Co. of New York from September 1863.

By Molly Goad

Agreements: Cash War Permit

Shown above is a cash war permit of the Mutual Life Insurance Co. of New York, made Sept. 26, 1863. This was a rider attached to a life insurance policy stating, “In consideration of the extra Premium of Five per cent … Emerson K. Marter has permission to continue in actual War service under the Government of these United States.” A proviso on the cash war permit reads, “This permit does not cover the above mentioned E. K. Marter if he passes South of the 34th parallel of North Latitude …”

What does this mean? U.S. Civil War Era Fiscal History columnist Michael Mahler has the story.

Collecting Swiss coil stamps

What is the story behind the little numbers (called coil counting numbers) on the back of Swiss stamps? Swiss Stamp Scene writer Richard T. Hall explains the history and how to collect from this area.

Stampshow 2018 goes mobile

William F. Sharpe takes a walk through the new smartphone app created for the American Philatelic Society Stampshow 2018, the organization’s 132nd annual show taking place Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

