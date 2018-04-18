A 1926 Philippines stamp set to look for

Jul 11, 2018, 4 AM

The 1926 Philippines set of four overprinted Legislative Palace Official stamps (Scott O1-O4) is a good buy in unused hinged condition at $12 to $15 and in mint never-hinged condition at around $25.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The market for stamps from the Philippines is steady, if not spectacular. While there is strong demand for some eras, there is little to no demand for others.

There is steady demand from American collectors for stamps issued under United States sovereignty from 1899 to 1946.

The set of four Official stamps issued Dec. 20, 1926 (Scott O1-O4), is a good set to look for.

The stamps were produced by overprinting “Official” in red ink on four denominations from the 1926 Legislative Palace regular postage issue (Scott 319-320 and 322-323).

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the set at $21.75 in unused hinged condition and $32.50 in mint never-hinged condition.

The set is a good buy in unused hinged condition at $12 to $15 and in mint never-hinged condition at around $25.