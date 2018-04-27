Reviving leaders via stamps: Inside Linn’s

Jun 8, 2018, 7 AM

Syria issued a set of two airmail stamps, 200 piasters and 500p, in 1944 commemorating its new president, Shukri al-Quwatli.

Syrian airmails commemorate President Shukri al-Quwatli

"One of the things I enjoy most about being an avid stamp collector is that I have the power to bring a person featured on stamps back to life through writing about them," Ghassan Riachi writes in this week's Middle East Stamps column. Syria's President Shukri al-Quwatli is revived this week via two 1944 Syrian airmail stamps issued to commemorate his election.

Stamps issued for Eastern Rumelia and South Bulgaria

Columnist Rick Miller writes a follow up to his Stamps of Eastern Europe column in the May 28 Linn’s, when he reported on various postage stamps, mostly from Eastern European countries, that were related to ancient Thrace. In this issue, he focuses on how Northern Thrace became Eastern Rumelia, its unification with Bulgaria and the related stamps.

Reviewer declares this mix a winner

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.

This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture advertised as “$200 Scott. Nice all different worldwide stamps from old time dealer. Many MNH [mint, never hinged] included. Satisfaction guaranteed.”

