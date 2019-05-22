Postal Updates
A postmark trio: Apollo 11 launch, landing, moon walk
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
This month marks the 50th anniversary of NASA’s historic moon landing, and several postmarks have been issued for the occasion.
On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 rocketed into space with three American astronauts on board: Neil Armstrong (1930-2012), Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin (1930-), and Michael Collins (1930-). Four days later, Armstrong and Aldrin stepped on the moon, becoming the first humans to do so.
The cancel pictured nearby commemorates the moon walk, while two others (not pictured) depict the Apollo 11 launch and moon landing. All three postmarks have been extended for 60 days.
To obtain the postmarks, address your request to:
50th ANNIVERSARY Stations: APOLLO 11 FIRST MOON WALK, LAUNCH, or MOON LANDING, Postmaster, 8700 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral, FL 32920-9998.
—July 20. (Pictured above.)
—July 16. (Apollo 11 launch.)
—July 20. (Eagle, moon, stars.)
