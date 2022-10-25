US Stamps
A purple handstamp mystery
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Purple is the color most often seen for post office handstamps. Most private handstamps are in black. So what are we to make of the inverted purple handstamp on the 1886 cover pictured here?
The handstamp reads, “the initiatory Catalogue Tax of $1.50.” What possible postal purpose would that have served?
In the days when postage from New York to Florida was a mere 2¢, $1.50 was a lot of money. Could the marking have anything to do with the fact that this is a mourning cover?
I’m stumped, any thoughts from Linn’s readers would be welcome. Contact me, John Hotchner, at jmhstamp@verizon.net.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction