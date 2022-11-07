American Topical Association offers postcard exhibiting workshop

Jan 26, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Topical Association will host three February sessions in a workshop on exhibiting picture postcards, ATA president Dawn Hamman announced in a Jan. 18 press release.

The sessions on Feb. 6, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 start at 7 p.m. on the online meeting platform Zoom.

The first session, titled “Why Postcards Matter,” tracks the history of early 20th-century postcards and discusses why they are an important part of philately.

The Feb. 13 session covers “Steps to Telling Your Story.” This session discusses story lines in the exhibiting process, organization tips and information on exhibit titles and introductions.

The Feb. 20 “Resources for Collecting and Documenting Your Postcards” looks at the resources for describing postcards and gives tips for making observations about the postcards in the exhibit.

Participants in the workshop receive reference guides, a bibliography and a digital book on photo postcards.

Registration for the workshop can be done through the events section of the ATA website. The cost is $25 for ATA members and $45 for nonmembers.

New members can receive the discounted registration cost. Membership in the ATA is $35 per year for U.S. members and $45 for international members.

The workshop instructor is Hamman, who has earned gold and large gold awards for postcard exhibits.

Her award-winning exhibits include “The Life and Legacy of Abraham Lincoln,” “A Day at Ocean Beach,” “He Built a Business Empire With Ostrich Feathers,” and “The Jewel City — Picture Postcards of the Panama Pacific International Exposition, San Francisco, 1915.”

