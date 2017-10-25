Back-of-the-book issues are always suitable for any collection

May 3, 2021, 11 PM

The United States 5¢ Numeral parcel post postage due stamp is a good buy in grades of very fine or better at the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Back-of-the-book issues remain one of the most active segments of the market for U.S. stamps.

Parcel post and parcel post postage due stamps resulted from an act of Congress passed Aug. 24, 1912. The act created postage rates on fourth-class mail weighing 4 ounces or less at 1¢ per ounce or fraction thereof. For mailpieces weighing more than 4 ounces, the postage rate was by the pound.

The act called for distinctive postage stamps, which were valid only for showing payment of parcel post. Twelve parcel post stamps (Scott Q1-Q12) and five parcel post postage due stamps (JQ1-JQ5) were produced. Effective July 1, 1913, regular postage and postage due stamps could be used for parcel post. The special stamps remained on sale but were phased out.

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the 5¢ Numeral parcel post postage due stamp (Scott JQ3) at $22.50 in mint-never hinged condition and very fine grade, and at $9 in unused hinged condition. The Scott Stamp Values – U.S. Specialized by Grade section of the 2018 U.S. Specialized catalog values it at $85 in extra fine grade in mint never-hinged condition, and at $20 in extra fine grade and unused hinged condition.

This stamp is a good buy in all grades very fine or better at the Scott catalog values. It is also a good buy used on cover in period (1913-25) at the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog value of $200.