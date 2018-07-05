World Stamps
New Canada $4 bighorn sheep stamp
By Jay Bigalke
Canada Post has unveiled its latest entry in the long-running high-denomination Wildlife stamp series that started in 1997.
The new $4 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep stamp will be issued Oct. 10 in a pane of four.
Jorge Peral designed and engraved the stamp from an illustration created by Rodrigo “Jorge” Peral Jr. The souvenir sheet was designed by David Craib using a photographs by Cole Craib.
Canadian Bank Note printed the stamp by a combination of two processes: offset lithography and intaglio. Five offset colors and four intaglio ink colors were used.
Linn’s traveled to Canadian Bank Note in late June to see this stamp being printed.
A detailed feature article about the production of this stamp is tentatively planned for the Sept. 17 monthly issue of Linn’s.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
According to Canada Post, “The Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis canadensis) is the northernmost of three currently recognized subspecies of bighorn sheep and the only one found in Canada.”
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction