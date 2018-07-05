New Canada $4 bighorn sheep stamp

May 3, 2021, 6 PM

Canada Post will issue an engraved $4 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep stamp Oct. 10. Shown here is a photograph of an actual stamp before perforating. Photo by Jay Bigalke.

By Jay Bigalke

Canada Post has unveiled its latest entry in the long-running high-denomination Wildlife stamp series that started in 1997.

The new $4 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep stamp will be issued Oct. 10 in a pane of four.

Jorge Peral designed and engraved the stamp from an illustration created by Rodrigo “Jorge” Peral Jr. The souvenir sheet was designed by David Craib using a photographs by Cole Craib.

Canadian Bank Note printed the stamp by a combination of two processes: offset lithography and intaglio. Five offset colors and four intaglio ink colors were used.

Linn’s traveled to Canadian Bank Note in late June to see this stamp being printed.

A detailed feature article about the production of this stamp is tentatively planned for the Sept. 17 monthly issue of Linn’s.

According to Canada Post, “The Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis canadensis) is the northernmost of three currently recognized subspecies of bighorn sheep and the only one found in Canada.”