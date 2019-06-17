Collectors Club of Chicago announces 2019 Pratt award winners

Feb 19, 2020, 3 PM

The Collectors Club of Chicago recently announced its Pratt award winners for 2019.

By Linn’s Staff

The award is given to authors of outstanding articles focused on Newfoundland philately that are published in BNA Topics or the Canadian Philatelist.

Julian J. Goldberg and John M. Walsh received the Pratt award for their article “Newfoundland 1887 ½¢ Dog: a Detailed Study of its Correct Release Date and Other Discoveries” published in the second quarter 2019 issue of BNA Topics.

Clarence A. Stillions is a 2019 Pratt award winner for his article “The Blitz Stamps of Newfoundland” published in the October 2019 issue of the Canadian Philatelist.

BNA Topics is the official journal of the British North America Philatelic Society, and the Canadian Philatelist is the official publication of the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada.

The Pratt award is named for Robert H. Pratt, the eminent Newfoundland stamp and postal history collector, researcher and author.

