Elephants, Pony Cars, Webb Telescope stamps receive Scott numbers

Oct 3, 2022, 8 AM

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (60¢) Elephants stamp issued in double-sided panes of 20, the five nondenominated (60¢) Pony Cars commemorative stamps issued at the 2022 Great American Stamp Show and the nondenominated (60¢) James Webb Space Telescope commemorative stamp. Also Scott official are the imperforate varieties of the Pony Cars and Webb Telescope stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5714 (60c) Elephants

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5715 (60c) Pony Cars – 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

a. Imperforate

5716 (60c) Pony Cars – 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

a. Imperforate

5717 (60c) Pony Cars – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

a. Imperforate

5718 (60c) Pony Cars – 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT

a. Imperforate

5719 (60c) Pony Cars – 1969 AMC Javelin SST

a. Imperforate

b. Vert. strip of 5, #5715-5719

c. Imperforate strip of 5, #5715a-5719a

5720 (60c) James Webb Space Telescope

a. Imperforate

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Oct. 17 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

