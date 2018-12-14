Health and unemployment insurance stamps: Inside Linn’s

Jan 24, 2019, 9 PM

Great Britain's first national health insurance stamps, issued in 1912, were designed by George Eve (1855-1914), who also designed King George V postage stamps and postage due stamps.

Health and unemployment insurance stamps make a beautiful, historically significant collection

Stamps issued for purposes other than postage — sometimes referred to with the catchall term “revenues” — are often beautiful and tell fascinating stories of their own. Matthew Healey offers examples from Great Britain, including the country’s first national health insurance stamps pictured here.

Where’s my jet pack?

In The Odd Lot column, Wayne L. Youngblood reveals his childhood desire to acquire a jet pack. That wish hasn’t been granted yet, but his article shares a 1963 cinderella photo stamp that was used on a dozen “rocket-man” mail covers carried by the pilot of a jet pack and other facts.

Airmail letters denied air service when shortpaid

Collectors might encounter examples of international airmail labeled “Not in air mail.” Such pieces intended for airmail service were instead given surface service because insufficient postage was applied. Tony Wawrukiewicz shares a few in this week’s Modern U.S. Mail column.

