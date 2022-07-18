Identifying counterfeit U.S. stamps

Jan 10, 2023, 9 AM

The new 2023 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Counterfeits is now available for purchase.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

How bad is the counterfeiting of modern United States forever stamps? Well, bad enough that Scott catalog editors made the move to publish a new book focused just on counterfeits.

The new 2023 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Counterfeits is the essential reference work for collectors of United States counterfeit stamp issues. It is also the go-to reference for users of postage stamps who want to know the differences between authentic postage stamps and counterfeits of a given issue.

Postal counterfeits and nonpostal and revenue counterfeits are listed in separate sections.

Counterfeiting of United States forever stamps increased exponentially in 2021 with most new issues being faked. Scott catalog editors have noted within the Postage section of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers what stamp issues are known to exist as counterfeits and have placed that information in footnotes.

Because of the large number of new counterfeit forever stamps (more than 300 major Scott catalog numbers in the last year), Scott editors have decided to only list denominated and earlier counterfeits in the 2023 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog.

No forever or postcard-rate counterfeits are included in the 2023 U.S. Specialized catalog from the years 2007 to date.

The counterfeit forever stamps are included in this new catalog and also in the U.S. Specialized digital catalog.

If only denominated counterfeit issues were listed, this new print catalog would only be 17 pages long. With the explosion of forever counterfeit issues, it is 97 pages. And more counterfeits have already been reported as the catalog was heading to press.

To order the new book, which is item No. 23FAKE, or access the U.S. Specialized digital catalog, visit the Amos Advantage website.

