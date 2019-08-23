US Stamps
Inside Linn’s: The fascinating story of a town named Terminus
By Charles Snee
The Sept. 9 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 26. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Aug. 24. While you wait, enjoy a quick peek at three columns that are sure to please.
Terminus: a post office on the move
Have you ever heard of a town that physically moved as construction of a railroad proceeded? If not, you’re in for a fascinating history lesson, as The Odd Lot columnist Wayne Youngblood traces the movement of a town called Terminus that started in Idaho Territory and slowly inched along with the construction of the Utah & Northern Railroad during 1880-81.
YouTube channel serves up 70 stamp videos
William F. Sharpe, in this month’s edition of Computers and Stamps, provides an insightful overview of the dozens of philatelic videos available for viewing on Graham Beck’s popular YouTube channel, Exploring Stamps. Sharpe also takes a look at other stamp-focused YouTube channels that can be found on the American Philatelic Society’s website. Follow the links in the column to learn more.
Wartime caution reflected in handstamp on airmail
The focus of Tony Wawrukiewicz’s Modern U.S. Mail column is an airmail letter sent in April 1943 that erroneously received a handstamp stating “contents examined or acceptability verified.” However, as Wawrukiewicz explains, postal regulations during World War II were designed to protect the mail, and his research reveals why the marking in question existed at that time.
