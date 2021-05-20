Look for used U.S. 1851 12¢ gray black George Washington stamp

Aug 3, 2021, 9 AM

A good four-margin used example of the United States 12¢ gray black George Washington stamp (Scott 17) is a good buy at 80 percent to 100 percent of Scott catalog value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In 1851 the United States issued an imperforate 12¢ gray black George Washington stamp (Scott 17). The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp in unused, original gum condition at $6,250 and in used condition at $250.

While the stamp is beyond the means of many collectors in unused, original gum condition, a good four-margin used example is more affordable. The stamp in used condition with a light, attractive cancellation is a good buy at 80 percent to 100 percent of Scott catalog value. Stamps below the grade of very fine and with heavy cancels sell for less.

The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog listing includes premiums for different colors of cancellations and special types of cancels.

A note in the catalog following the listing says, “Values for early and valuable stamps are for examples with certificates of authenticity from acknowledged expert committees, or examples sold with the buyer having the right of certification.”

