Low dealer stock leads to high prices on recent U.S. se-tenant issues

Dec 23, 2021, 8 AM

Mint booklet panes of 20 of the United States 2013 (46¢) Gingerbread House Christmas stamps (Scott 4820c, 4820e) are in demand and selling for more than double the current postage value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Many relatively recent U.S. booklets with se-tenant (side-by-side) stamps are selling for way more than postage value.

This is likely because few collectors are buying multiples of the stamps when issued, and many dealers are no longer stocking new issues in depth because of the expense.

Look for mint panes of 20 of the (46¢) Gingerbread House Christmas stamps (Scott 4820c and 4820e) issued Nov. 6, 2013.

Designed by Derry Noyes and printed by Banknote Corporation of America for Sennett Security Products, the self-adhesive stamps have gauge 11 serpentine die cuts on two or three sides. There are eight stamps on one side of the pane, and 12 stamps on the other side.

The pane of 20 has a current postage value of $11.60.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint booklet pane of 20 at $22. Expect to pay $22 to $25 for the mint pane.

The booklet with plate number S1111 (Scott 4820c) is far more common (the plate number is on the side of the pane with eight stamps) than booklet panes with plate number S2222 (Scott 4820e). The booklet pane with plate number S2222 is far more elusive.

