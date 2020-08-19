Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor online dedication Sept. 17

Sep 4, 2020, 10 AM

The United States Postal Service has scheduled a Sept. 17 online dedication for the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor forever stamp.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has announced plans for an online dedication ceremony for the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor forever stamp.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 17, the first day of issue for the nondenominated (55¢) stamp.

The Postal Service has not held in-person first-day ceremonies for new stamps since early March, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual ceremony can be viewed on the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter social media sites. Additional information about connecting to the event is described on the USPS website.

Kristin Seaver, USPS executive vice president and chief retail and delivery officer, will be among the ceremony participants.

The new stamp marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of 102 English passengers in 1620 on the Mayflower off the coast of Plymouth, Mass.

A report about the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor forever stamp was published on page 1 of the Sept. 7 Linn’s Stamp News.

