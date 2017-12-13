Modern used United States Official Mail postal cards

Apr 30, 2021, 12 AM

The United States 15¢, 19¢ and 20¢ Great Seal of the United States Official Mail postal cards (Scott UZ4-UZ6) are good buys in used condition in the $40-to-$50 price range.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Postal stationery — stamped envelopes, postal cards, letter sheets, an so on (all with the stamp design printed on the mailpiece) — enjoys a small but active following in the United States.

While most modern issues from the 1960s on are readily available in mint condition and as first-day covers, finding examples correctly used in period can be quite a challenge. The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values for such items are often exponentially higher than the values for examples in mint condition.

In 1988 the first of three Great Seal of the United States Official Mail postal cards was issued. The 15¢ postal card (Scott UZ4) was followed by a 19¢ Official Mail postal card (UZ5) in 1991 and a 20¢ Official Mail postal card (UZ6) in 1995.

The 2018 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog values the mint Official Mail postal cards at 80¢ for the 15¢ and 19¢; the 20¢ Official Mail postal card is valued at 90¢. First-day covers for all three are valued at $1.25 each. The catalog values all three cards at $75 each in used condition, with the values in italics.

These postal cards are not easy to find in used condition. If you do, all three are a good buy in the $40-to-$50 price range. Postal cards used by military units also appeal to collectors of military postal history. Examples uprated by the addition of another stamp sell for much less.