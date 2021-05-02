World Stamp Show-NY 2016 Booth Holder Profile: Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, Inc.

May 2, 2021, 4 PM

Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, Inc., has been selling stamps at auction for more than 85 years and will be one of the official auctioneers of World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

Editor's note: The following is a sponsored article brought to you by Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, Inc.

As the official publication of World Stamp Show-NY 2016, Linn's Stamp News is putting together a series of posts profiling some of the stamp dealers who will be on hand at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center—located on 11th Avenue between 34th and 40th streets in Manhattan—from May 28 to June 4.

Let's learn a little bit about Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, Inc., a stamp hobby mainstay for more than 85 years and one of the official auctioneers of World Stamp Show-NY 2016. Its sales will take place on May 31.

Dealer: Robert A. Siegel Auctions Galleries, Inc.

World Stamp Show Booth: No. 1229

Locations: New York and Dallas

Phone Number: 212-753-6421

Email Address: stamps@siegelauctions.com

Website: www.siegelauctions.com

Leadership: Scott R. Trepel (President); Charles F. Shreve (Director of Siegel International); John Zuckerman (Senior Vice President); Corey Long, (Senior Vice President); Andrew Titley (Specialist); Chris Anderson (Specialist)

Quick history: Siegel Auctions was founded in 1930 by Robert A. Siegel. Trepel joined the company in 1992, and took over the firm after Siegel died in 1993.

The firm has held auctions continuously since 1930 and has offered many of the most valuable philatelic collections ever sold, including the Lilly, Honolulu Advertiser, Zoellner, Whitman, and Gross collections.

Any specialties?: Siegel prides itself on specializing in all aspects of worldwide stamps and postal history. The firm has also led the field in research-based catalog presentation and special marketing efforts. The Siegel website is widely acclaimed as the best online source of philatelic information and market data, and its unique Power Search tool offers unparalleled access to past and present records.

Siegel's biggest accomplishments: The auction firm is proud of its numerous awards for research articles and auction catalogs.

Are you a World Stamp Show-NY 2016 dealer who would like to be featured? Email associate publisher Stephanie Campana.