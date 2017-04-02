US Stamps
Here’s a hot tip: the 79¢ Scenic American Landscapes stamp featuring Zion National Park
Tip of The Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The Scenic American Landscapes airmail stamp series is one of the most beautiful ever produced by the U.S. Postal Service.
The series started in 1999 with the 48¢ Niagara Falls airmail stamp (Scott C133) and continued through 2012 with the $1.05 Amish Horse and Buggy on Road, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, airmail stamp (Scott C150).
All of the stamps in the series were issued in panes of 20, and the full mint pane is the format preferred by many collectors.
We last tipped mint panes of 20 of the 79¢ Zion National Park, Utah, airmail stamp (Scott C146) in the Aug. 25, 2014, Stamp Market Tips. It is time to tip it again.
This mint pane, issued June 28, 2009, is in demand and short supply. The 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane at $32, roughly double the face value of $15.80.
The mint pane is a good buy in the $25-to-$35 price range, if you can find it offered.
