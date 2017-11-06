US Stamps
Scott numbers issued for Mister Rogers, STEM stamps
Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
Headlining this month’s new listings are the delightful Mister Rogers stamp and the bold quartet of STEM stamps celebrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Also Scott official are new United Nations Flag and Endangered Species stamps for the U.N. offices in New York City; Geneva, Switzerland; and Vienna, Austria.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:
United States
5275 (50c) Mister Rogers
5276 (50c) STEM Education – Science
5277 (50c) STEM Education – Technology
5278 (50c) STEM Education – Engineering
5279 (50c) STEM Education – Mathematics
a. Vert. strip of 4, #5276-5279
United Nations – New York
1179 $1.15 Lesotho Flag
1180 $1.15 Libya Flag
1181 $1.15 Mozambique Flag
1182 $1.15 Romania Flag
a. Block of 4, #1179-1182
1183 $1.15 Rwanda Flag
1184 $1.15 Seychelles Flag
1185 $1.15 South Africa Flag
1186 $1.15 Ukraine Flag
a. Block of 4, #1183-1186
1187 $1.15 United Nations Emblem with “2018” in purple + label
1188 $1.15 Endangered Species – Red-crested turaco
1189 $1.15 Endangered Species – Andean hairy armadillo
1190 $1.15 Endangered Species – Lurestan newt
1191 $1.15 Endangered Species – Goldenseal
a. Block of 4, #1188-1191
United Nations – Geneva
646 1.50fr Endangered Species – Saiga tatarica
647 1.50fr Endangered Species – Uncarina grandidieri
648 1.50fr Endangered Species – Polymita picta
649 1.50fr Endangered Species – Carcharhinus falciformis
a. Block of 4, #646-649
United Nations – Vienna
616 80c Endangered Species – Hoodia pilfera
617 80c Endangered Species – Mantella mdagascariensis
618 80c Endangered Species – Pangshua sylhetensis
619 80c Endangered Species – Hippocampus zebra
a. Block of 4, #616-619
All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the May 21, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
