May 2, 2021, 11 PM

The Mister Rogers stamp, issued March 23, is among a handful of United States and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Headlining this month’s new listings are the delightful Mister Rogers stamp and the bold quartet of STEM stamps celebrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Also Scott official are new United Nations Flag and Endangered Species stamps for the U.N. offices in New York City; Geneva, Switzerland; and Vienna, Austria.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:

United States

5275 (50c) Mister Rogers

5276 (50c) STEM Education – Science

5277 (50c) STEM Education – Technology

5278 (50c) STEM Education – Engineering

5279 (50c) STEM Education – Mathematics

a. Vert. strip of 4, #5276-5279

United Nations – New York

1179 $1.15 Lesotho Flag

1180 $1.15 Libya Flag

1181 $1.15 Mozambique Flag

1182 $1.15 Romania Flag

a. Block of 4, #1179-1182

1183 $1.15 Rwanda Flag

1184 $1.15 Seychelles Flag

1185 $1.15 South Africa Flag

1186 $1.15 Ukraine Flag

a. Block of 4, #1183-1186

1187 $1.15 United Nations Emblem with “2018” in purple + label

1188 $1.15 Endangered Species – Red-crested turaco

1189 $1.15 Endangered Species – Andean hairy armadillo

1190 $1.15 Endangered Species – Lurestan newt

1191 $1.15 Endangered Species – Goldenseal

a. Block of 4, #1188-1191

United Nations – Geneva

646 1.50fr Endangered Species – Saiga tatarica

647 1.50fr Endangered Species – Uncarina grandidieri

648 1.50fr Endangered Species – Polymita picta

649 1.50fr Endangered Species – Carcharhinus falciformis

a. Block of 4, #646-649

United Nations – Vienna

616 80c Endangered Species – Hoodia pilfera

617 80c Endangered Species – Mantella mdagascariensis

618 80c Endangered Species – Pangshua sylhetensis

619 80c Endangered Species – Hippocampus zebra

a. Block of 4, #616-619

Interested in purchasing Scott catalogs? Visit Amos Advantage.

And be sure to like the Scott Catalogue Facebook page.

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the May 21, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.