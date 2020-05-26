Postal Updates

SpaceX Crew Dragon lands on postmark

Jun 20, 2020, 10 AM
This pictorial postmark from Houston, Texas, shows the capsule docking at the International Space Station.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

A Houston, Texas, postmark commemorates the United States’ first crewed orbital launch in nearly nine years.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon went into orbit May 30 with two NASA astronauts on board, headed for the International Space Station.

The May 27 cancel depicts the spacecraft arriving at its destination. May 27 was the spacecraft’s original launch date, but liftoff had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

The cancel has been extended 30 days. To obtain it, address your request to: ISS MISSION CONTROL Station, Station Manager, 18214 Upper Bay Road, Houston, TX 77058-9998.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Postal Updates

May 26, 2020, 1 PM

Collect a postmark for this fabled American ballpark

US Stamps

Apr 25, 2020, 10 AM

The story behind a collector’s quest for a Cape Kennedy postmark

Postal Updates

Mar 31, 2020, 8 AM

Wisconsin postmark marks 100 years of women’s suffrage

Headlines