SpaceX Crew Dragon lands on postmark

Jun 20, 2020, 10 AM

This pictorial postmark from Houston, Texas, shows the capsule docking at the International Space Station.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

A Houston, Texas, postmark commemorates the United States’ first crewed orbital launch in nearly nine years.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon went into orbit May 30 with two NASA astronauts on board, headed for the International Space Station.

The May 27 cancel depicts the spacecraft arriving at its destination. May 27 was the spacecraft’s original launch date, but liftoff had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

The cancel has been extended 30 days. To obtain it, address your request to: ISS MISSION CONTROL Station, Station Manager, 18214 Upper Bay Road, Houston, TX 77058-9998.

