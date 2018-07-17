US Stamps
Ten Hot Wheels cars will zoom onto U.S. stamps
By Michael Baadke
Ten new stamps from the United States Postal Service will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels, the die-cast toy car line from Mattel.
The stamp designs were revealed Aug. 15, but no issue date was announced.
The nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps each show one of 10 bold toy car designs on the distinctive orange Hot Wheels racetrack.
The designs show photographs taken by Len Rizzi of actual Hot Wheels cars, and also feature colorful typography spelling out the catchy name of each vehicle.
According to the Postal Service, “The iconic Hot Wheels logo appears in the top right corner of the pane. The back of the pane displays the Hot Wheels 50th anniversary logo.”
The stamps are being issued in a diagonal arrangement in panes of 20.
The Postal Service also provided descriptions of each vehicle.
“The aptly named Purple Passion (1990), a super sleek metallic purple and green model. The car remains a favorite of collectors.
“Equipped with a roof-mounted rocket, the Rocket-Bye-Baby (1971) is one of the most aggressive racers in Hot Wheels history.
“Perfect for Halloween, the spooky Rigor Motor (1994) is a coffin-shaped hot rod that is powered by a huge engine adorned with two skulls.
“A spectacularly powerful version of a classic muscle car, the Rodger Dodger (1974) has a giant engine bursting out of its hood.
“With a twin turbo V6 hybrid engine and wide front air intakes built to look like a predatory fish, the Mach Speeder (2018) is a true 21st-century racer.
“The Twin Mill (1969) is one of the most iconic Hot Wheels cars of all-time. The speed machine features dual big-block engines.
“The distinctive Bone Shaker (2006) is a hot rod with a fierce-looking skull for a grille. The car has a massive short-block engine made to rattle your bones.
“The HW40 (2008), a car introduced to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hot Wheels, features a jet turbine engine. The space-age vehicle features a futuristic glass hood.
“The original surfboard-toting Deora (1968) was included in the first Hot Wheels line. The souped up Deora II, showcased on the stamp, came out in 2000.
“The Sharkruiser (1987) is a carnivore on wheels. The completely unique design features fins, a tail, a sharp-toothed grille, and a roaring V8 engine.”
The USPS creative team of Greg Breeding (designer and typographer) and William J. Gicker (art director) worked on this stamp project.
