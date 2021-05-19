U.S. 1894 Daniel Webster stamp is in demand

Jun 2, 2021, 10 AM

The 1894 United States 10¢ dark green Daniel Webster stamp (Scott 258) is in demand and a good buy at around 80 percent of Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In 1894 the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing produced a new series of 13 stamps denominated from 1¢ to $5 featuring important men from American history: presidents Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant and Garfield; military men Gen. William T. Sherman and Commodore Oliver H. Perry; statesmen Ben Franklin, Daniel Webster and Henry Clay; and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Marshall.

This series is perennially popular with collectors of U.S. stamps.

The 10¢ dark green Daniel Webster stamp (Scott 258) is in demand and a good stamp to look for. The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp in original gum condition at $275, and in mint, never-hinged condition at $850. Used examples are valued at $20. All values are for stamps in very fine grade.

The stamp is a good buy at around 80 percent of Scott catalog value in all three conditions. Stamps with minor flaws and in lesser grades sell at a discount.

For the specialist, there are green and dull green shades with the same catalog values as the dark green stamp.

