US Stamps
U.S. 1894 Daniel Webster stamp is in demand
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
In 1894 the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing produced a new series of 13 stamps denominated from 1¢ to $5 featuring important men from American history: presidents Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant and Garfield; military men Gen. William T. Sherman and Commodore Oliver H. Perry; statesmen Ben Franklin, Daniel Webster and Henry Clay; and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Marshall.
This series is perennially popular with collectors of U.S. stamps.
The 10¢ dark green Daniel Webster stamp (Scott 258) is in demand and a good stamp to look for. The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp in original gum condition at $275, and in mint, never-hinged condition at $850. Used examples are valued at $20. All values are for stamps in very fine grade.
The stamp is a good buy at around 80 percent of Scott catalog value in all three conditions. Stamps with minor flaws and in lesser grades sell at a discount.
For the specialist, there are green and dull green shades with the same catalog values as the dark green stamp.
