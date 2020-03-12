U.S. Butterfly stamp expected March 9

Jan 22, 2021, 10 AM

The United States Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly stamp for 1-ounce nonmachineable mail will be issued March 9.

By Linn’s Staff

The nondenominated (75¢) Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly stamp will be issued March 9, according to the United States Postal Service.

The stamp is intended to fulfill the rate for 1-ounce nonmachineable domestic mail such as square greeting cards.

It is the eighth stamp in the Butterfly series for nonamchineable mail. Each stamp in the series has featured a stylized illustration by artist Tom Engeman.

