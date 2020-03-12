US Stamps
U.S. Butterfly stamp expected March 9
By Linn’s Staff
The nondenominated (75¢) Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly stamp will be issued March 9, according to the United States Postal Service.
The stamp is intended to fulfill the rate for 1-ounce nonmachineable domestic mail such as square greeting cards.
It is the eighth stamp in the Butterfly series for nonamchineable mail. Each stamp in the series has featured a stylized illustration by artist Tom Engeman.
Community Comments
