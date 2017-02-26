When a cancel becomes a crime against stamp collecting

Apr 28, 2021, 6 PM

Revenue protection has its place in the United States Postal Service’s operations, but this 2016 cover looks more like it was the result of a postal worker taking out his or her frustrations than a rational approach to preventing reuse of stamps.

I get it that the United States Postal Service needs to do what it can to assure that stamps are not reused and that sometimes means a delivery person must take matters into his or her own hands when machines fail.

But the damage done to the stamps on the cover pictured here is a crime against stamp collecting.

The 1947 3¢ Doctors stamp (Scott 949) in the center of the cover received a spray-on cancel. The horizontal line through the other stamps was enough to invalidate them; the sine curve additions were not needed.

The USPS has done some work to educate its staff that collectors are important to the organization as a source of revenue — but obviously not enough.

Thanks to Richard Rhoads of Arlington, Va., for reporting this particular outrage. I’m sure there are many more examples that match or exceed it.