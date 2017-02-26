US Stamps
When a cancel becomes a crime against stamp collecting
U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner
I get it that the United States Postal Service needs to do what it can to assure that stamps are not reused and that sometimes means a delivery person must take matters into his or her own hands when machines fail.
But the damage done to the stamps on the cover pictured here is a crime against stamp collecting.
The 1947 3¢ Doctors stamp (Scott 949) in the center of the cover received a spray-on cancel. The horizontal line through the other stamps was enough to invalidate them; the sine curve additions were not needed.
The USPS has done some work to educate its staff that collectors are important to the organization as a source of revenue — but obviously not enough.
Thanks to Richard Rhoads of Arlington, Va., for reporting this particular outrage. I’m sure there are many more examples that match or exceed it.
