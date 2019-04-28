World Stamps
UNPA to issue Kofi Annan stamp at ASDA show
By Linn’s staff
The American Stamp Dealers Association will hold its spring stamp show May 31 through June 2 at the Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th St., New York, N.Y.
Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
In addition to the approximately 25 dealers participating in the bourse (sales area), the show will include United States Postal Service and United Nations Postal Administration substations.
The U.N. Postal Administration will also hold a first-day ceremony at noon for a new Kofi Annan definitive stamp to be issued Friday, May 31.
Free appraisals will be offered during the show.
Visit the ASDA website online at www.americanstampdealer.com for additional information about the stamp show.
