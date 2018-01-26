World Stamps
Visiting Macau’s general post office: Inside Linn's
By Molly Goad
The March 5 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Feb. 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Feb. 17. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
Philatelic destination: Visiting Macau’s general post office
Macau, an autonomous territory 37 miles west of Hong Kong, is known for its casinos and gaming. But it also has a rich philatelic history, and guest columnist Wayne Chen takes us on a tour.
Wikipedia’s philately portal page explained
Wikipedia created portals to help readers and the Wikipedia contributors (editors) navigate their way through a specific subject by presenting “key articles, images, and categories that further describe the subject and its related topics.” Check out a breakdown of the philately portal page and how it can be useful for you in this issue of Linn's.
Used off-paper U.S. stamp mixture dissected
This week, Kitchen Table Philately looks at a U.S. stamp mixture purchased from Mundt (Indiana). Our reviewer examines 70 stamps — roughly half of the stamps from the $3 purchase — and offers some interesting findings.
