Visiting Macau’s general post office: Inside Linn's

May 1, 2021, 2 PM

Macau's General Post Office (right) is a historic icon at Largo do Senado. Pictured left is the ruins of St. Paul Cathedral, which is only a short walk from the post office. The iconic landmark is featured on several stamps.

By Molly Goad

The March 5 issue of Linn's Stamp News

Philatelic destination: Visiting Macau’s general post office

Macau, an autonomous territory 37 miles west of Hong Kong, is known for its casinos and gaming. But it also has a rich philatelic history, and guest columnist Wayne Chen takes us on a tour.

Wikipedia’s philately portal page explained

Wikipedia created portals to help readers and the Wikipedia contributors (editors) navigate their way through a specific subject by presenting “key articles, images, and categories that further describe the subject and its related topics.” Check out a breakdown of the philately portal page and how it can be useful for you in this issue of Linn's.

Used off-paper U.S. stamp mixture dissected

This week, Kitchen Table Philately looks at a U.S. stamp mixture purchased from Mundt (Indiana). Our reviewer examines 70 stamps — roughly half of the stamps from the $3 purchase — and offers some interesting findings.

