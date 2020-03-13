What do you want from stamps shows of the future?

Jul 13, 2020, 9 AM

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In the last few months, we have received a steady stream of reports about stamp shows being canceled or postponed. Even some shows from earlier in the year that were rescheduled for a later date have now been canceled altogether.

Less than a handful of shows are still making plans to have an event, and I have my doubts about those even taking place this year. We have attempted to keep a list of the canceled shows, but have stopped updating it. Collectors should check our events calendar listing and individual show websites first before making plans to attend.

For the few shows that are taking place, I have seen requirements for attendees that include the taking of temperatures, mask wearing and waiver signing (so the show and show venue can’t be held responsible if someone catches COVID-19 at the event).

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some stamp dealers to completely change their way of business. Those that have been able to have shifted focus heavily to mail order and online options.

I have already reported in my column how auction houses are reacting to the current situation. Many have a strong online presence and as such are seeing solid returns on sales.

For exhibitors, a few clubs have presented online exhibitions with PDFs of the pages. I would imagine many exhibitors are using this show hiatus to buy more material and work on enhancing their exhibits or creating new ones for the future.

I am curious to learn what collectors want from any of the digital options that are available for a show. I am also very curious to see what dealers, show organizers and societies see as the near future options as they relate specifically to stamp shows.

Send an email to jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention, Linn’s, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. I will try to organize a number of the replies for a future column.

