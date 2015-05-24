Four U.S. stamps for Wonder Woman Oct. 7

May 3, 2021, 6 AM

Each of the new Wonder Woman forever stamps will show the famous comic book character as she appeared during different periods of her 75-year history.

DC superhero Wonder Woman will be featured on four new forever stamps to be issued Oct. 7 by the United States Postal Service.

By Michael Baadke

DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman will be honored on four United States forever stamps that will be issued Oct. 7 in New York City. A first-day ceremony will be held at the New York Comic Con taking place Oct. 6-9 at the Javits Center.

The stamps mark the 75th anniversary of the popular character, who first appeared in a feature in All-Star Comics No. 8 in December 1941.

The four stamp designs show how Wonder Woman has appeared during four different eras of comic book history: Golden Age (generally characterized as the 1930s to 1950s), Silver Age (1950s to 1970), Bronze Age (1970 to mid-1980s) and Modern Age (mid-1980s to present).

The stamps will be issued in a pane of 20, with five stamps of each design.

Preliminary artwork provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the name “Wonder Woman” emblazoned across the top of each stamp. Along the bottom is printed the name of the comic book age represented by the illustration, plus “FOREVER/USA.”

This new issue marks Wonder Woman's second appearance on United States stamps. Two 39¢ stamps issued July 20, 2006, as part of the DC Comics Super Heroes set show a portrait of the character (Scott 4084c) and the cover of the second series comic book Wonder Woman No. 22 (4084m).