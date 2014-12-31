2017 Canada Stamp Program

Feb 28, 2018, 4 AM

Believed to have been the first man of African heritage to have arrived in Canada, translator and explorer Mathieu Da Costa is honored on this Canadian stamp issued Feb. 1, 2017. It is the 13th Black History Month stamp issued by Canada Post since 2009.

Jan. 9, Year of the Rooster. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (85¢) stamp in a pane of 25, one $2.50 stamp in booklets of six and souvenir sheet of one; souvenir sheet with $2.50 stamp and $2.50 Year of the Monkey stamp from 2016 (Scott 2885); and two nondenominated ($2.50) international rate postal cards. Linn’s Jan. 30, page 14.

Jan. 16, UNESCO World Heritage sites. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Dinosaur Provincial Park, Mistaken Point, Historic District of Old Quebec City, L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, and Red Bay Basque Whaling Station in booklets of 30, booklets of 10 and souvenir sheet of five (2889). Linn’s Feb. 6, page 14.

Feb. 1, Mathieu da Costa/Black History. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 2969). Linn’s Feb. 27, page 20.

Feb. 1, Canadian Opera. Five se-tenant nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Filumena (Scott 2971), Gerald Finley (2972), Adrianne Pieczonka (2973), Irving Guttman (2974), and Louis Riel (2975) in booklet of 10, souvenir sheet of five (2970). Linn’s Feb. 27, page 22.

March 1, Daisies. Two nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in a booklet of 10 (Scott 2979-2980), and a coil of 50 (2977-2978), souvenir sheet with the two stamps (2976), two nondenominated ($2.50) international-rate postal cards. Linn’s March 13, page 14.

April 8, Battle of Vimy Ridge 100th Anniversary/Joint Issue with France. Nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 2982), souvenir sheet with the two $2.50 stamps (2981). Linn’s April 10, page 12.

April 27, Star Trek. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10 showing Kirk with Khan (Scott 2986), Picard with Locutus (2987), Sisko with Dukat (2988), Janeway with Borg Queen (2989), Archer with Dolim (2990); pane of five stamps with same designs as one nondenominated permanent-rate stamp, the others with new denominations of $1, $1.20, $1.80, $2.50 (2983); nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp showing Galileo shuttle in coils of 50 (2985); prestige booklet with Galileo permanent-rate (Scott 2991), Kirk permanent-rate, $1, $1.20, $1.80, $2.50 stamps plus $5 Borg Cube stamp (2984). Linn’s April 10, page 12.

May 16, Formula One. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10 showing Jackie Stewart (Scott 2993), Gilles Villeneuve (2994), Ayrton Senna (2995), Michael Schumacher (2996), Lewis Hamilton (2997); souvenir sheet of five (2992). Linn’s June 5, page 14.

May 24, Eid. Single nondenominated permant-rate (85¢) stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 2998). Linn’s June 12, page 13.

June 1, Canadian Confederation 150th Anniversary. Ten nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10: Expo 67 (Scott 3000), the Constitution and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (3005), Canadian Innovation — the Canadarm (3004), Marriage Equality (3007), Trans-Canada Highway (3001), Marathon of Hope/Terry Fox (3003), Nunavut (3006), 1972 Hockey Summit Series (3002), Olympic Games (3008), Paralympic Glory (3009); separate booklets of 10 for the Marriage Equality and Nunavut stamps (3006a, 3007a); pane of 10 stamps and two labels (2999a-j). Linn’s June 26, page 13.

July 4, Photography. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in a booklet of 10 (Scott 3012-3016); souvenir sheet of three (3011); souvenir sheet of two (3010), five international-rate postal cards. Linn’s July 24, page 8.

Aug. 1, Birds of Canada. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10 (Scott 3018-3022), souvenir sheet of five (3017), five international-rate postal cards. Linn’s July 31, page 8.

Sept. 21, Diwali. Two nondenominated permanent-rate (85¢) stamps in a booklet of 10 (Scott 3024-3025); souvenir sheet with $2.50 stamp and a 25-rupee stamp from India (3023), joint-issue with India. Linn’s Oct. 23, page 14.

Sept. 25, Canada Post Community Foundation. Se-tenant pair of nondenominated (85¢)+10¢ permanent semipostal stamps in a booklet of 10 (Scott B25-B26). Linn’s Oct. 9, page 8.

Sept. 28, National Hockey League Centennial/Canadian Hockey Legends. Six nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Maurice (Rocket) Richard (Scott 3027), Jean Beliveau (3028), Gordie Howe (3029), Bobby Orr (3030), Mario Lemieux (3031), and Wayne Gretzky (3032) in booklets of six, souvenir sheet of six stamps (3026), and six oversize $1.80 souvenir sheets showing the same players (3033-3038). Linn’s Oct. 16, page 18.

*Oct. 20, History of Hockey. Nondenominated permanent-rate (85¢) stamps showing modern-day hockey player, old-time hockey player in booklet of 10 (Scott 3040-3041), souvenir sheet of two (3039); joint issue with United States. Linn’s, Oct. 16, page 24; Oct. 23, page 1.

*Oct. 24, Toronto Maple Leafs Centennial. Nondenominated permanent-rate (85¢) stamp with silver logo in booklet of 10 (Scott 3044), nondenominated permanent-rate puck-shaped stamp with logo in coils of 50 (3043), and souvenir sheet with $5 fabric crest stamp (3042). Linn’s, Oct. 30, page 1.

*Nov. 3, Christmas. Nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate Polar Bear stamp (Scott 3047), $1.20 Cardinal stamp (3048), and $2.50 Caribou stamp (3049), booklet of 12 for the permanent stamp and booklets of six for the $1.20 and $2.50 stamps, souvenir sheet of three (3045). Linn’s, Nov. 27, page 10.

*Nov. 3, Christmas: Madonna and Child. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent rate stamp in booklet of 12 (Scott 3046). Linn’s, Nov. 27, page 10.

*Nov. 6, Halifax Explosion 100th Anniversary. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent rate stamp in booklet of 10. (Scott 3050). Linn’s, Dec. 4, page 8.

*Nov. 20, Hanukkah. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3051). Linn’s, Dec. 11, page 10.

2018

Jan. 15, Year of the Dog. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (85¢) stamp in a pane of 25 and booklet of 10, one $2.50 stamp in booklets of six and souvenir sheet of one; souvenir sheet with $2.50 stamp and $2.50 Year of the Rooster stamp from 2017 (Scott 2960); and two nondenominated ($2.50) international rate postal cards. Linn’s, Jan. 22, page 8.

Jan. 15, From Far and Wide. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: “jellybean” houses in St. John’s, Hopewell Rocks, MacMillan Provincial Park, Covehead Harbour in Prince Edward Island National Park, and Perce Rock in parc national de l’ Ile-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Perce in booklets of 30, booklets of 10 and coils of 100; $1, Pisew Falls Provincial Park in coils of 50;$1.20 Point Pelee National Park, $1.80, Naats’ihch’oh National Park Reserve and $2.50, Arctic Bay on Baffin Island in separate booklets of six and coils of 50; souvenir sheet, contains all nine stamps se-tenant. Linn’s, Jan. 22, page 12.

*Jan. 24, Women in Winter Sports. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Sharon and Shirley Firth, Sonja Gaudet, Danielle Goyette, Nancy Greene and Clara Hughes in booklets of 10, souvenir sheet, contains all five stamps. Linn’s, Feb. 12, page 1.

*Feb. 1, Black History/Kay Livingstone and Lincoln Alexander. Two nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in separate booklets of 10. Linn’s, Feb. 12, page 8.

March, Lotus Flowers.

April, Canadian Illustrators.

April, Queen Elizabeth II 65th Anniversary of Coronation.

May, Native Bees.

May, Junior Hockey Memorial Cup 100th Anniversary.

Summer, Royal Astronomical Society of Canada 150th Anniversary.

Summer, Sharks in Canadian Waters.

Summer, Weather Wonders.

Summer, Birds of Canada.

September, Emergency Responders.

September, Canada Post Community Foundation. Semipostal stamp.

October, Bighorn Sheep. $3 definitive.

November. Christmas.

November, Christmas: Madonna and Child.

•

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.

Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.