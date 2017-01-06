US Stamps
Issue dates for upcoming U.S. stamps revealed
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service has established issue dates and locations for nine different stamps or stamp sets and a postal card that are all expected between April and October.
Though all of the items were announced previously, issue dates for most had not been revealed.
The nondenominated (70¢) two-ounce rate stamp honoring Robert Panara, a leading educator in the field of deaf studies, will be issued April 11 in Rochester, N.Y. It is expected that the first-day ceremony will take place at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, where Panara is celebrated as a founding faculty member.
The Delicioso set of six forever stamps depicting “six dishes from an array of Latin American culinary traditions” will be issued April 20 in Albuquerque, N.M.
The forever stamp honoring the American author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, Henry David Thoreau, will be issued In Concord, Mass., on May 23. The Concord Museum includes the Henry David Thoreau collection, which it describes as “the world’s largest collection of objects related to Concord’s native son.” Thoreau was born in Concord in 1817.
Artist Andrew Wyeth, a one-time member of the USPS Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee, is being commemorated during his centenary year with a set of 12 forever stamps issued in a single pane. The stamps will be issued July 12 in Chadds Ford, Pa., home of the artist’s studio at the Brandywine River Museum of Art.
The Protect Pollinators set of five stamps appears to be slated for a first-day ceremony during the American Philatelic Society Stampshow, which is taking place in Richmond, Va., from Aug. 3-6. The stamp set featuring pollinating insects will be issued Aug. 3 in Richmond, according to the Postal Service.
A new nondenominated (34¢) stamped postal card showing a Chilean blue crocus, also known as the azulillo, will be issued in Independence, Ohio, on Aug. 11, though it appears no first-day ceremony is planned at this time. The illustration uses pre-existing artwork by illustrator and designer Dugald Stermer (1936-2011).
Father Theodore Hesburgh, the longtime president of the University of Notre Dame who died in 2015, will be honored in 2017 on a new forever stamp that will be issued Sept. 1 in South Bend, Ind.
Two of the 2017 holiday stamp sets will be issued on consecutive days in the New York City area. A set of four stamps showing illustrations from the 1962 children’s picture book The Snowy Day will be issued Oct. 4 in Brooklyn.
A different set of four illustrating familiar Christmas carols will be issued Oct. 5 in New York City, where the American Stamp Dealers Association is holding its New York Fall Postage Stamp Show at the New York Hilton Midtown Oct. 5-7.
