Asia, PRC and more in June 26-28 John Bull auction series in Hong Kong

Jun 17, 2021, 10 AM

John Bull’s June 27 sale of the Susie Yen collection of 1897-1915 Chinese postal cards with hand-drawn color paintings includes an illustrated imperial postal card sent Aug. 23, 1909, from Shanhaikwan to Tientsin. The picture side of this card, shown, features a beautiful painting of Guan Yu accompanying Liu Bei’s wives.

By Charles Snee

John Bull, the Hong Kong-based philatelic auction firm, will conduct a series of five sales June 26-28. All lots in these sales will be transacted in Hong Kong dollars.

Leading off the series on June 26 is a sale of stamps and postal history from the People’s Republic of China and liberated areas.

Of the 987 lots up for bids, 892 are focused on the People’s Republic of China. Among these items are numerous sets and collections, many of which offer affordable opportunities for a collector interested in one of the world’s most fascinating countries.

One of the more colorful collections comprises numerous sets from the 1890s through the 1970s housed in a single album. This assemblage of mint and used stamps contains some Imperial Post issues, but the emphasis is on People’s Republic of China stamps.

John Bull describes the collection as having many nice mint sets and high market values. A page from the album illustrated with the lot description shows stamps featuring a colorful array of mountain scenes, flowers and people engaged in various activities.

John Bull is offering this collection with a starting bid of $8,500 (roughly US$1,095 in mid June).

A trio of name collections will be up for bids June 27: the Kaypmy collection of classic China, part 2 of the Steven Yen collection of dollar chop cancellations, and the Susie Yen collection of 1897-1915 Chinese postal cards with hand-drawn color paintings.

A standout among the 250 lots in the Susie Yen collection is an imperial postal card sent Aug. 23, 1909, from Shanhaikwan to Tientsin bearing what John Bull describes as a “colourful hand-painting of Guan Yu escorting the wives of Liu Bei.”

John Bull lists this “beautiful and rare card” with an opening bid of $4,000 (US$515).

On June 27-28, John Bull will conduct a general sale of stamps and postal history of Asia and related areas. More than 1,200 lots will be available to tempt bidders, including numerous collections and groupings.

Individual catalogs for each of the five sales are available for viewing and download on the John Bull website. For more information, write John Bull Auctions, 7/F, Kwong Fat Hong Building, 1 Rumsey St., Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter