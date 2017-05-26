$2 Jenny Invert still available, Ashbrook files open to the public: Week’s Most Read

Jun 2, 2017, 7 AM

Despite earlier reports from the U.S. Postal Service, the 2013 $2 Jenny Invert pane will remain on sale at post offices until sold out. This news was the most read post of the week on Linns.com.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Rare stamps, postal history headline June 13-14 Cherrystone auction: Almost 1,500 lots will be up for sale, beginning with United States issues, followed by Austria, France and Colonies.

4. It’s all about keeping cool for the June cartoon caption contest: Trying to stay cool? For the June cartoon caption contest, we promote this preoccupation by using a George Washington stamp with a winter theme.

3. Machin stamps produced in different formats over a half century: Security against forgery and reuse has concerned the British Post Office since 1840. Features have been added to Machin stamps to increase security.

2. For free: Philatelic Foundation serves up digitized Stanley Ashbrook files: The Philatelic Foundation has digitized Ashbrook’s files and made them available free on its website. The digitization was made possible through a grant.

1. U.S. Postal Service retracts incorrect report: $2 Jenny Invert pane to remain on sale: The $2 Jenny Invert stamp will remain on sale at U.S. post offices despite an erroneous report that the six-stamp pane will be withdrawn June 30.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter