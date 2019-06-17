World Stamps
London 2020 exhibit requests exceed number of available frames
By Linn’s Staff
The requests to exhibit at the London 2020 international stamp exhibition have exceeded the number of available frames.
In a press release, the show organizers stated, “Fortunately it has been possible to accept two-thirds of the entries: every effort has been made to ensure that the same percentage of frames has been accepted from each country and across every class.”
As reported in the Dec. 16 Linn's, approximately 1,700 frames of exhibits will be on display in two parts.
"Literature will also form a major part of the competitive entries," the show organizers reported, with an experimental scoring system for digital literature entries planned.
The international show will take place May 2-9, 2020, at the Business Design Center in Islington, a northern district in Greater London. According to the show organizers, the selection of the jury is now underway, proceeding with assistance from the International Federation of Philately.
For additional show details, visit the London 2020 website.
