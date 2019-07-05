Mister Rogers pane of 20 sold out quickly

Jul 24, 2019, 8 AM

Look for mint panes of 20 of the United States 2018 Mister Rogers commemorative forever stamp (Scott 5275) to increase in value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On March 23, 2018, the United States Postal Service issued a nondenominated (50¢) Mister Rogers commemorative forever stamp (Scott 5275) in panes of 20. The panes sold for $10 at the time of issue and have a current postage value of $11.

The stamp honors Fred Rogers (1928-2003), the host of the popular children’s TV programs Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (1968-2001) and its Canadian predecessor, Misterogers.

The stamp design features a portrait of Rogers wearing his iconic sweater and friendly smile. The puppet King Friday XIII, which was featured in the programs, also is shown.

The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint single at $1, the double-face value minimum for a new issue. The pane of 20 is similarly valued at the catalog minimum of $20. The mint pane of 20 is currently selling in the $12-to-$20 price range.

If you find the mint pane of 20 selling near the lower end of that price range, it is well worth buying.

This issue sold out very quickly from the Postal Service. Look for it to increase in price sooner or later.

