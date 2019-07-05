US Stamps
Mister Rogers pane of 20 sold out quickly
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
On March 23, 2018, the United States Postal Service issued a nondenominated (50¢) Mister Rogers commemorative forever stamp (Scott 5275) in panes of 20. The panes sold for $10 at the time of issue and have a current postage value of $11.
The stamp honors Fred Rogers (1928-2003), the host of the popular children’s TV programs Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (1968-2001) and its Canadian predecessor, Misterogers.
The stamp design features a portrait of Rogers wearing his iconic sweater and friendly smile. The puppet King Friday XIII, which was featured in the programs, also is shown.
The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint single at $1, the double-face value minimum for a new issue. The pane of 20 is similarly valued at the catalog minimum of $20. The mint pane of 20 is currently selling in the $12-to-$20 price range.
If you find the mint pane of 20 selling near the lower end of that price range, it is well worth buying.
This issue sold out very quickly from the Postal Service. Look for it to increase in price sooner or later.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction