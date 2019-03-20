Issue dates for Moon Landing and three others revealed

Mar 29, 2019, 2 PM

The two United States forever stamps celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing will be issued July 19 at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has announced four more 2019 issue dates for U.S. stamps, including the two stamps honoring the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing. The announcement was made March 29.

The Frogs set of four nondenominated (55¢) forever stamps will be issued July 9 in a double-sided pane of 20. Boise, Idaho, has been selected as the first-day city.

The pair of stamps recently revealed to commemorate the historic 1969 Apollo 11 mission and moon landing will be issued July 19 at Cape Canaveral, Fla. The issue date marks 50 years to the day from when the Apollo 11 spacecraft entered its orbit around the moon. On July 20, 1969 (in U.S. time zones) astronaut and mission commander Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon’s surface.

The set of four forever stamps celebrating state and county fairs will debut July 25 in Minot, N.D. The North Dakota State Fair is taking place in Minot July 19-27.

Four stamps honoring military working dogs will be issued Aug. 1 in Omaha, Neb., on the opening day of the 2019 American Philatelic Society Stampshow at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The show this year is being held in conjunction with the American Topical Association’s National Topical Stamp Show.

Full first-day ceremony details for these stamps have not been announced. Additional information about first-day events will be provided at a later date, according to the Postal Service.

