San Diego Stamp Show to host first-day ceremony

Feb 6, 2023, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The San Diego Stamp Show will take place Feb. 24-26 at the San Diego Mission Valley Hilton, 901 Camino del Rio S., in San Diego, Calif.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the show will host a first-day ceremony for the $10 Floral Geometry definitive stamp.

The show will feature a bourse (sales area) with more than 32 dealer booths along with over 200 frames of exhibits.

Because the San Diego Stamp Show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition, the multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 17-19, 2023.

A jury of five accredited judges will evaluate the exhibits at the San Diego Stamp Show. Serving on the jury are Charles Verge as chair, John Hotchner, Jim Mazepa, Norma Nielson and Stephen Reinhard. Lan Qing Zhang will serve as an apprentice judge.

The Mexico-Elmhurst Philatelic Society International will conduct its 2023 annual meeting at the show. The local Poway Stamp Club will have a table at the show and provide both material and volunteer support.

The APS will send a representative, and the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, along with several other societies, will have an educational presence.

The show will be able to provide virtual outreach options for anyone who would like to attend remotely.

More information about the San Diego Stamp Show is available online.

