U.S. Airmail issue date, USPS set to open new processing plant: Week’s Most Read

5. Royal Philatelic Society London reveals new location: The Royal Philatelic Society London has purchased new premises within the city and plans to move in by June 2019 after completing renovation.
4. Steve Zwillinger resigns as APRL president: The board of trustees of the American Philatelic Research Library will meet in telephone conference March 12 to elect a new president.
3. 1973 50¢ Lucy Stone stamp colors prompt questions: A question from Linn’s reader Greg Waldecker raised an issue that U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner had not considered.
2. New USPS mail processing plant to set open soon in Portland, Ore.: The new plant, near Portland International Airport, has the second largest work room of any USPS plant.
1. New stamp for U.S. Airmail; issue dates announced: The United States Postal Service has revealed the issue dates for four previously announced stamps, and for a new issue commemorating U.S. Airmail.
