2022 Canada Stamp Program

*Jan. 21, Black History Month/Eleanor Collins. Nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in booklet of six. Linn’s, Feb. 14, page 1.

March 1, Callas. Two stamps.

*April 7, Organ and Tissue Donation.

*April 12, Eid.

*April 22, Salome Bey.

?. Governor General’s Foot Guards.

?, Canadians in Flight. Five stamps.

?, Indigenous Leaders. Three stamps.

?, Endangered Whales.

?, Vintage Carousels.

?, Vintage Travel Posters. Five stamps and a Capex souvenir sheet.

?, 50th Anniversary of 1972 Canada-USSR Summit Series in Ice Hockey.

Fall?, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Fall?, War Hero Tommy Prince.

Fall?, Canada Post Community Foundation. Semipostal stamp.

?, Diwali.

?, Hanukkah.

?, Christmas/Birds. Three stamps.

?, Christmas/The Nativity.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics. Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.

